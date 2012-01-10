Jamie Dimon Is Looking At This Chart, And It Makes Him Bullish On Housing

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon was just on CNBC.



It wasn’t that groundbreaking or anything, though he does say that for the most part, the economy is better than it was a year ago, across most categories, including housing.

Why does he like housing? He specifically mentioned the return of household formation, which slumped badly during the crisis.

Here’s one way of looking at household formation, via Ivy Zelman.

Photo: Ivy Zelman

There are other measures, too, but the bottom line is that it’s rebounding, and will inevitably be a positive force on the housing market.

Combine that with the plunge in apartment vacancies — which will spill over into the housing market — and you can see why Jamie Dimon’s smiling.

