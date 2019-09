In his piece at the New York Observer on why bankers hate Obama, Max Abelson reports that at a recent Barclays conference, Jamie Dimon presented a chart as evidence that the regulatory system had become a joke.



Here it is, America’s financial regulatory system, in all its glory. (You can download the whole presentation here.)

Click to enlarge.

Photo: JPMorgan

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.