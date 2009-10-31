Jamie Dimon Has Visited The White House 6 Times Under Obama, Blankfein 3, Ken Lewis Just Once

More Friday document dumping, this time from The White House, which just released visitor logs for Obama’s first 6 months in office.



Says the White House: “Today marks a major milestone in government transparency–and an important lesson in the unintended consequences of such vigorous disclosure.”

Uh, kind of. Government transparency doesn’t typically involve Friday newsdumps. Also, it’d be nice if the data were embeddable, and searchable by most-to-least visits. But ok, we still appreciate it.

Some big Wall Street visitors included JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon, who visited 6 times, Goldman’s (GS) Lloyd Blankfein (3 times), and Vikram Pandit (3 times). Poor Ken Lewis just came once — it was that big group visit when everyone came.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.