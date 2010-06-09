Jamie Dimon Got Into A Heated Fight With New York Senator Over Financial Reform

It makes a certain amount of sense that if any company were going to get clipped by financial reform, it’d be JPMorgan (JPM). It’s a classic melding of commercial banking and Wall Street in a way that other megabanks like Citigroup (C) and Bank of America (BAC) aren’t.



Apparently the scene is pretty tense at JPM headquarters as the details get banged out.

Charlie Gasarino at Fox Biz reports:

The problem for JPMorgan is that as a commercial bank, its capital requirement might be tougher. Case in point: If banks are forced to spin-off their derivatives businesses known as “swaps” into a separate unit, JPMorgan under current rules might be forced to hold more capital than Goldman Sachs.

FOX Business has learned that JPMorgan officials, all the way from lobbyists to the firm’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, have been working overtime to soften the financial regulation because of its implications for the big bank. At one point Dimon even got into a heated exchange with the U.S. Senator from New York, Kirsten Gillibrand.

How ironic would it be if the most-liked banking leader (Dimon) got hit the hardest, while the likes of Goldman and Citigroup barely had to change their business models?

