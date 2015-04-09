JAMIE DIMON: Look at how big the world will be in 2024

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon just published his annual letter to shareholders.

He offers a lot of perspective on the state JP Morgan, its past, and its future.

Regarding its future he offered some global context based on 10-year projections.

By 2014, he see global GDP 70% bigger, world exports 72% higher, and the number of companies generating over $US1 billion in annual sales almost doubling.

Check it out.

