JAMIE DIMON: Look at how big the world will be in 2024

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon just published his annual letter to shareholders.
He offers a lot of perspective on the state JP Morgan, its past, and its future.
Regarding its future he offered some global context based on 10-year projections.
By 2014, he see global GDP 70% bigger, world exports 72% higher, and the number of companies generating over $US1 billion in annual sales almost doubling.
Check it out.
