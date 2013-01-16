Jamie Dimon Gets HUGE Pay Cut Following The London Whale Loss

Dimon in 1998

Photo: AP Images

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took a huge pay cut following the “London Whale” trade. His 2012 compensation is $11.5 million, which is half of what he took home for 2011.



In an SEC filing the went along with today’s earnings report, and an internal investigation into the ‘Whale’ loss, the firm explained the logic behind Dimon’s compensation cut.

Basically, it ws a strong year on many fronts, but due to the loss.

