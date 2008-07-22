Jamie Dimon Gave Away $1.8 Million More Than You Made Last Year

New York society blog Cityfile has been intermittently examining the charitable records of influential New Yorkers. Today, it turns its lens on Jamie Dimon and his wife Judy’s foundation.



Most of the Dimons’ donations are standard and go to Jamie’s former schools and organisations on which he serves as a member of the board. But things get interesting when you see that in 2006 the Dimons gave $100,000 to Duke University and $50,000 to Barnard College.

The Dimons have three daughters, and in 2006, only two were in college: their eldest Julia (or Jules) was at Duke and their middle daughter Laura was (and still is) at Barnard. The Dimons’ youngest daughter Kara Leigh is at Duke now, but she just started in the fall of 2007, which means unless she applied early decision, they had no way of knowing that’s where she really wanted to go. So, Jamie and his wife gave their eldest daughter’s school $50,000 more than they gave their middle daughter’s college over the same time period.

But don’t feel too bad, Laura, neither donation can match the $200,000 the Dimons gave to Tulane (to which they have no known connection) or the $1 million they gave to the University of Chicago, where Jamie’s on the board of directors.

Their full list of donations is below:

