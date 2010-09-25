Jamie Dimon Finally Unloads Chicago Home After $6.6 Million Discount

Jamie Dimon has finally found a buyer for his Chicago home, according to Chicago Business.



The 13,500-square-foot property has been on the market since April 2007, with its asking price slashed from $13.5 million to $9.5 million… to $6.55 million.

Getting killed in the housing market is ironic for Dimon, who bragged of avoiding the subprime collapse at JP Morgan.

We’re not sure if the sale includes this large headless painting of himself.

Check out pictures of the Dimon’s former crib >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.