The Fabulous Life Of The Bank CEO Who Never Loses: Jamie Dimon

JP Morgan smashed earnings estimates last week, as other banks have seriously struggled in the first half of 2011.That makes Jamie Dimon, the bank’s CEO, man of the moment.



The thing is… Dimon is often man of the moment.

When you look back at his life, there’s a trend, and it’s not hard to see: Jamie Dimon comes out on top, every time.

Even when he gets fired…

