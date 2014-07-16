Jamie Dimon Says He 'Feels Great' And Will Keep Working Throughout His Cancer Treatment

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon addressed his throat cancer on the bank’s second quarter earnings call this morning.

Earlier this month, Dimon disclosed that he had treatable throat cancer located adjacent the lymph nodes on the right side of his neck.

“I know some of you have questions about my recent cancer diagnosis,” Dimon began. “I want to thank everybody for the calls, notes and good wishes. I feel great. I think I have some of the best doctors in the world. I’m very fortunate that this is curable.”

He noted that the cancer has not spread and that there is no evidence of it anywhere else in his body.

He will be undergoing chemo and radiation therapy. He said this is standard the prognosis is “excellent.”

Dimon continued that the board will be fully briefed on his condition.

“If they fell it’s necessary to make additional disclosures we will do that,” he said. He said the next disclosure will be in 7 or 8 weeks adding “I’m feeling better.”

Dimon said that he plans to be actively involved in managing the business at JPMorgan throughout his treatment. He added that he has been advised by doctors that he will need to take rest.

“It doesn’t mean I won’t work,” he said, adding that he would give the exact same advice to friends, family and if anyone else came down with this.

The succession plan is the exact same as it was before, he noted. Dimon explained that the board has plans in place that they talk about “all the time” if there’s ever a scenario where it would have to be used.

