Jamie Dimon's head was bolted to a table during his throat cancer treatment

Reuters Jamie Dimon, JP Morgan CEO

Jamie Dimon told Vanity Fair about the details of his throat cancer battle, now that the JP Morgan CEO is back on his feet and back on the job.

Dimon discovered he had the disease while shaving in 2014.

After that he endured a six-day chemotherapy treatment in which he had to have his head bolted to a table in order for his treatment to be completed

“Your throat hurts. You have no appetite. Everything tastes just absolutely terrible. So you literally just search for the foods that you can get down,” Dimon says in the interview. During his treatment, he could tolerate few foods — among them, eggs, oatmeal, and milkshakes.

Now, he says, his appetite isn’t fully back, nor is his sense of taste. In December, Dimon got the news that his treatment was a success, although he can’t be declared cured until three years from that date. Later today, JP Morgan and other banks will be given grades by the Federal Reserve on their planning.

The exclusive interview also features some candid comments from Dimon on the financial crisis, the strength of the Federal Reserve and how the financial services industry might be punished for its shortcomings.

