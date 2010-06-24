Jamie Dimon Just Crushed Jes Staley's Dreams Of Becoming CEO Of JPMorgan

Jes Staley

Yesterday’s announcement about the reshuffling of 3 JPMorgan executives who are said to be candidates for the future CEO of JP Morgan left out one name: Jes Staley.Staley, the head of JPM’s investment bank, said in April in an interview with Fortune that he would probably leave JPMorgan if Jamie Dimon didn’t make name him succeeding CEO.



“If Jamie doesn’t leave, then I probably need to leave myself in a few years,” he said.

“If it’s not me, it’s still been a blast working for Jamie. He is one of the greatest people in finance in my generation. At that point, I am going take an office at Highbridge and sail.”

The Fortune interview named Staley and these four execs the most likely to succeed Dimon:

CFO Mike Cavanagh, 43

retail head Charlie Scharf, 44

asset management CEO Mary Erdoes, 42

Matt Zames, 39, a rising star in the investment bank

Cavanagh, the only exec named both times, seems to be the front-runner after yesterday’s announcement.

The re-shuffling is a dig at Staley. The FT specifically reported that Dimon intended the moves to diversify the experience of potential future JPMorgan chief executives.

But it also said Dimon has no plans to move on, so there still might be plenty of time for Staley to impress Dimon.

We emailed JPMorgan for a comment and will update when we hear back. Spokesperson Jennifer Zuccarelli replied: All of our changes are about developing our leaders to their fullest potential and deploying them where they can do the best job for the company. The Board ultimately makes any decision regarding succession.

