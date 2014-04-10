Jamie Dimon Got Paid $US20 Million Last Year

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon received a total of $US20 million in compensation for 2013, the bank said in its proxy filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

That breaks down to a $US1.5 million base salary for Dimon and $US18.5 million worth of stock.

Among other things, Dimon’s compensation also includes, $US125,973 for personal use of the bank’s corporate jet; $US31,041 for personal use of cars; $US134,728 for security; and $US91 for the cost of life insurance premiums paid by the bank, the proxy said.

Last year, JPMorgan dealt with a slew of legal and regulatory issues.

However, the bank’s board said that Dimon “played a key role in resolving several outstanding civil and regulatory claims with government agencies and private parties; the resolution of these claims strengthened our business by enabling them to focus their energies principally on serving clients.

His 2013 pay is also much better compared to 2012 when he took home $11.5 million because of the “London Whale”. That was half of what he got paid in 2011 when he took home $US23 million.

Now, here’s how much Dimon has been paid over the last six years:

