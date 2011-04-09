JPMorgan Paid $421,000 Of The Cost It Took To Sell Jamie Dimon's Gold Coast Mansion

Leah Goldman, Kamelia Angelova
image

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Jamie Dimon sold his Gold Coast home in Chicago for $6.5 million last year, only slightly more than the ~$4.7 million he reportedly bought it for in 2000. Perhaps the tremendous markdown Dimon took on the house (he originally listed it for $13.5 million in 2007) explains why, even though Dimon earned $21 million in cash and stock awards in 2010, JPMorgan covered his $421,458 tab in real estate commissions (via Chicago Real Estate Daily).

JPMorgan’s proxy says that the payment was “in accordance with the firm’s general policy on relocation expenses, applicable to all eligible employees who relocate at the request of the firm.”

Dimon kept his Chicago home for several years after leaving Bank One Corp. for JPMorgan until his children finished high school. He then moved to New York.

25 East Banks St., Chicago, IL 60610

Source: Sotheby's

Interesting tile, and the crown moulding is exquisite.

Source: Sotheby's

Wow, cool staircase -- very Daliesque!

Source: Sotheby's

The living-room is kind of small.

Source: Sotheby's

Huge dining-room though.

Source: Sotheby's

Did Jamie pick the wall art here?

Source: Sotheby's

The back-splash in the kitchen is unusual?

Source: Sotheby's

Jamie Dimon is a fan of rich mahogany, Persian carpets, and is a Dell user.

Source: Sotheby's

The lush and plush of the master bedroom.

Source: Sotheby's

Jack & Jill setup for Jamie and Judith

Source: Sotheby's

Entire second floor is a master suite with family bedrooms above.

Source: Sotheby's

One statue – two floors.

Source: Sotheby's

The original details in this house are stunning.

Source: Sotheby's

Purple and animal print TV room. Rowr, what's on?

Source: Sotheby's

Why is there a headless painting of Jamie?

Source: Sotheby's

The gym room has dome-like shape.

Source: Sotheby's

Can you imagine Jamie kicking back with a cold beer on this terrace?

Source: Sotheby's

Maybe, the neighbours have some stories to tell?

Source: Sotheby's

