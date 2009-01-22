Jamie Dimon Buys $11 Million JPM Shares

Now you’re talking. After the news that Ken Lewis bought a measly $1.2 mill worth of BofA (BAC) today, Jamie Dimon totally upstages him with the news that he purchases 500,000 shares of the bank worth about $11 million. Dimon is a rich guy and he can afford it, but it’s still good for a little confidence jolt.



Previously, Dimon had owned about 3 million shares, so this boosts his holdings by about 16%.

