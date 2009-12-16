The Amazing Life And Career Of Jamie Dimon

President Obama may be calling bankers “fat cats” recently, but there’s at least one person on Wall Street who he has a big soft spot for.



JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon’s favoured status in Washington is no secret. His name has been floated as the next Treasury Secretary; he argues against “too big to fail” financial institutions as part of financial reform; and JPMorgan repaid its bailout billions earlier than most. His bank even seems to have dodged the sub-prime bullet.

Heck, Dimon flew to the White House on a private jet this week and didn’t catch any flack.

But how did a brash banker who made $8.5 million the same year his firm took $25 billion in bailouts gain national prominence and a sterling reputation? And during a crisis that claimed the careers or tarnished the reputations of most of his peers?

It’s been quite journey. From being born into a family of bankers to excelling at Harvard Business School to a meteoric rise — and ultimate split — with mentor Sandy Weill at what would become Citigroup, Jamie Dimon has enjoyed stunning success in his career, if not using the most conventional Wall Street track.

Image: Dimon’s high school senior yearbook page, via Gawker

