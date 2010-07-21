Apparently Jamie Dimon and Lloyd Blankfein weren’t invited to Obama’s signing of the FinReg bill today.



Here’s who was invited, according to the Wall Street Journal:

Citi’s Vikram Pandit (going)

Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker (going)

Harvard Law School Professor Elizabeth Warren (going)

BAC’s Brian Moynihan (not going)

Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman (not going)

UBS’s Robert Wolf (not going)

Barclay’s Bob Diamond (may be going, may not be)

Christopher Dodd (going)

Ben Bernanke (going)

The White House’s excuse for this appears to be that the ampitheater only seats 400, but come on.

That’s the best they can do? The reason could easily be an assumption that they wouldn’t show up because they don’t have enough time to, or don’t support the bill, or both.

