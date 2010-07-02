Jamie Dimon Sent His Interns This Summer Reading List

Jamie Dimon

All of the interns at JPMorgan (allegedly) got a special email from Jamie Dimon the other day.Here it is.



One of the interns had asked Dimon for a reading list over email. (Ballsy!)

So Dimon sent them a list of books, a fake Bill Gates speech (probably this dorky inspirational one, but who knows), and a copy of the speech he gave to Syracuse at the seniors’ commencement this year.

We first discovered the contents of the email on the blog Farnam Road. (If anyone has a copy of the email, send it over. [email protected]) UPDATE: Here’s the email with Jamie Dimon’s recommended reading list.)

And here, for your reading pleasure, is the list of the books Dimon (maybe) recommends college kids read.

(We emailed JPM to see if the list really came from Dimon. A spokeswoman told us ” he did send a note to our interns when they asked for his reading list.”)

Business

The World is Flat

Competitive Strategy: Techniques for analysing Industries and Competitors

Security Analysis – Classic 1940 Edition

The Intelligent Investor

Execution – The Discipline of Getting Things Done

Jack: Straight From the Gut

Sam Walton – Made in America

Double your Profits in 6 Months or Less

Built from Scratch

Only the Paranoid Survive

Built to Last

History Bio

Founding Brothers: The Revolutionary Generation

Autobiography of Ben Franklin

Lincoln at Gettysburg: The Words that Remade America

Undaunted Courage: Meriwether Lewis, Thomas Jefferson, and the Opening of the American West

Eisenhower: Soldier and President

The Rise of Theodore Roosevelt

Washington: The Indispensable Man

Lincoln

Personal Memoirs of U.S. Grand

Jefferson

Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln

History Other

A Short History of Nearly Everything

Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies

Complexity: The Emerging Science at the Edge of Order and Chaos

A History of Knowledge: Past, Present, and Future

The Clash of civilisation and the Remaking of World OrderThe Wealth and Poverty of Nations: Why Some are so Rich and Some so Poor

