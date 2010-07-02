Jamie Dimon Sent His Interns This Summer Reading List

Photo: ap
All of the interns at JPMorgan (allegedly) got a special email from Jamie Dimon the other day.Here it is.
One of the interns had asked Dimon for a reading list over email. (Ballsy!)
So Dimon sent them a list of books, a fake Bill Gates speech (probably this dorky inspirational one, but who knows), and a copy of the speech he gave to Syracuse at the seniors’ commencement this year.
We first discovered the contents of the email on the blog Farnam Road. (If anyone has a copy of the email, send it over. [email protected]) UPDATE: Here’s the email with Jamie Dimon’s recommended reading list.)
And here, for your reading pleasure, is the list of the books Dimon (maybe) recommends college kids read.
(We emailed JPM to see if the list really came from Dimon. A spokeswoman told us ” he did send a note to our interns when they asked for his reading list.”)
Business
The World is Flat
Competitive Strategy: Techniques for analysing Industries and Competitors
Security Analysis – Classic 1940 Edition
The Intelligent Investor
Execution – The Discipline of Getting Things Done
Jack: Straight From the Gut
Sam Walton – Made in America
Double your Profits in 6 Months or Less
Built from Scratch
Only the Paranoid Survive
Built to Last
History Bio
Founding Brothers: The Revolutionary Generation
Autobiography of Ben Franklin
Lincoln at Gettysburg: The Words that Remade America
Undaunted Courage: Meriwether Lewis, Thomas Jefferson, and the Opening of the American West
Eisenhower: Soldier and President
The Rise of Theodore Roosevelt
Washington: The Indispensable Man
Lincoln
Personal Memoirs of U.S. Grand
Jefferson
Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln
History Other
A Short History of Nearly Everything
Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies
Complexity: The Emerging Science at the Edge of Order and Chaos
A History of Knowledge: Past, Present, and Future
The Clash of civilisation and the Remaking of World OrderThe Wealth and Poverty of Nations: Why Some are so Rich and Some so Poor
