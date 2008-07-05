Jamie Dimon: $4 Gas Is Our Own Fault

JP Morgan CEO (JPM) points the finger right back at Washington–and sucks up to Russia in the process. No surprise that business and politics are each looking out for No. 1, but Dimon he at least has the virtue of having logic on his side. WSJ:



We almost deserve $4 gas. We knew in 1974 that we had a serious issue but we don’t have the political fortitude to do anything about it. That’s the issue, not Russia.

