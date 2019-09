Ridiculously high.



Linebacker Jamie Collins jumped 41.5 inches in the vertical jump today at the NFL Combine — which is a workout camp where potential NFL Draft prospects perform a variety of exercises in front of scouts.

Guy looks photoshopped in mid-air:

Photo: NFL Network

In GIF form:

Photo: NFL Network

