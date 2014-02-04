This Georgia Lawyer Had The Most Epic Super Bowl Commercial Of The Night

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

If you don’t live in Georgia, you probably missed what might have been the funniest and most ridiculous Super Bowl commercial from Sunday night.

Personal injury lawyer Jamie Casino’s two-minute epic only aired locally, but now it’s getting attention nationwide. It tells the tale of Casino, who ditched his job as a “notorious criminal defence lawyer” in favour of helping “innocent victims who cannot speak for themselves.”

From the YouTube description:

An epic 2 Minute Halftime Commercial written and directed by Jamie Casino. The spot features Jamie’s brother Michael who was gunned down with his friend on Labour Day 2012. The story reveals how Savannah’s Chief of Police, Willie Lovett, deceived the citizens of Savannah after four homicides took place Labour Day weekend. Jamie Casino, a personal injury attorney with a large practice based in Savannah, GA created the ad to set the record straight in the Biggest Game of the Year, Super Bowl XLVIII.

Deadspin posted the video Monday morning, and the hashtag #CasinosLaw is taking off on Twitter.

Casino is known for his over-the-top commercials, as Above The Law points out.

His website is also something to behold:

