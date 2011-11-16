19 Survival Tips From An Entrepreneur Living On The Road

Photo: www.soulshine

Sometimes plans fall apart.Vacations get delayed because savings accounts are slim or you end up toiling away at jobs you hate just to get by and eventually quit to follow your passion.



For Jami Krause, that day came sooner than she expected.

At 28, she dumped her boyfriend, turned her back on her job at the American Bar Association and decided it was time to start living out her dream to travel the country—by bike.

But with mounds of student loans and a seriously strained piggy bank, she knew she had to come up with a plan to fund her adventure along the way.

“I decided that even though I had debt that I should still do it,” Krause said. “I was ready to take a leap because being cautious wasn’t going to get me what I wanted.”

So she took her passion for ballooning — that is, the art of making just about anything out of multi-coloured tubes of elastic — and decided it was her ticket to freedom.

Several months into her journey, she’s pedaled 1,000 miles over more than a dozen states and managed to stay afloat by earning cash from balloon gigs, relying on the kindness of strangers, and a whole lot of budgeting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.