JamesCharlesIsOverParty started trending after people heard the YouTube star sing the N-word along to a song on his Instagram story

James Charles/Instagram A screenshot of the video James Charles posted to his Instagram story on New Year’s Eve.

Beauty vlogger James Charles posted a video of him singing on his Instagram story on New Year’s Eve.

Some thought it sounded like he said the N-word along with the lyrics to “My Type” by Saweetie.

The hashtag #JamesCharlesIsOverParty started trending, saying the YouTube star was cancelled.

Charles replied to someone on Twitter, saying he skipped over the word.

James Charles started the new year with a hashtag declaring he was cancelled.

#JamesCharlesIsOverParty started trending after the YouTube star and beauty vlogger posted a video to his Instagram Story of him singing along to “My Type” by Saweetie on New Year’s Eve.

People thought it sounded like Charles sang the N-word to the lyrics “Rich n—-, eight-figure, that’s my type / That’s my type, n—- that’s my type.”

When someone asked the beauty vlogger on Twitter if he sang the word, he replied:

“no? turn up the volume & listen, I skip over it. how stupid would I have to be to confidently record a video of me singing the n word and still have it up the next morning.”

The video was still up on Wednesday evening. Charles didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for further comment.

As Insider’s Amanda Krause previously wrote, this isn’t Charles’s first scandal. The 20-year-old makeup artist faced widespread criticism after posting an offensive tweet about the Ebola virus in 2017, has been accused of editing his Instagram photos, “manipulating” people, and describing influencers as a marginalised group.

