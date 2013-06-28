Actor James Woods Debuts His 20-Year-Old Girlfriend At 'White House Down' Premiere

James Woods, 66, had people talking when he was dating 26-year-old Ashley Madison.



But the actor outdid himself Tuesday night at the “White House Down” premiere in New York City, where he showed off his new 20-year-old girlfriend, Kristen Bauguess.

Bauguess made headlines a few weeks ago when she was arrested in Georgia on suspicion of two felonies: possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Here’s the new couple walking hand-in-hand down the red carpet in colour-coordinated outfits at this week’s premiere of Woods’ latest film.

Woods and Bauguess, who are 46 years apart, are also not shy about their relationship on Twitter.

In May, he posted a photo of the two at a poker tournament.

And this photo from Paradise, Nevada earlier this month.

“Love you the mostest!!! :)” Bauguess tweeted and Woods responded, “Love you more.”

Woods broke up with his last girlfriend, 26-year-old Ashley Madison, after seven years of dating.

“We’ve gone our separate ways but I will always love her,” he confirmed to The National Enquirer in April.

As for the negative press the couple received, Woods said “Ashley was young and I was old and everyone wanted to dump on her. She was put through a lot of unfair stuff because of our relationship, but through it all, Ashley showed tremendous character.”

The former pair started dating when Ashley was just 19-years-old.

Here’s the couple at the Emmy Awards before their split.

Kristen better be careful because as soon as she turns the ripe old age of 25, it looks like she may be over the hill for James.

