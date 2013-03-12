Giant Honeycomb Will Peer Back Deeper Into Space Than Ever Before

This post is part of the Roadmap To The Future Series. Roadmap To The Future explores innovative industry trends and breakthroughs in science, entertainment, and technology. This series is sponsored by Verizon.



Photo: NASA Webb Telescope/Maggie Masetti

The James Webb telescope will launch in 2018 as the successor to the long-running Hubble Telescope, which has been taking pictures of the early universe for 22 years. The giant space telescope will travel one million miles from Earth, and will hopefully be able to see the first galaxies that formed in the early universe, more than 13 billion years ago.

The James Webb isn’t a replacement to the Hubble, although it will be able to look farther back in time using infrared — the spectrum in which light from more distant objects can be seen.

An awesome full-scale model of the space telescope was on display at South by Southwest this weekend, an annual conference in Austin, TX.

