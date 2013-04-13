James Van Der Beek's Ad For HTC Phone Is Pretty Dismal

Funny or Die and Turner have come together to create a three-minute comedy sketch starring James Van Der Beek to plug the new HTC One phone.



HTC CEO Peter Chou believes that the company’s marketing strategy, or lack thereof, was responsible for its ill-performing year. And thus a spoof of the Bachelorette, in which a woman must decide between a brick phone, landline, and HTC One as her future “mate,” was born.

Unfortunately the ad is pretty lackluster.

An edited version will play on TBS and TBS.com, Adult Swim and AdultSwim.com, and truTV and truTV.com.

