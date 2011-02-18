James Van Der Beek To Star In ABC Sitcom As... James Van Der Beek

Dawson’s back.



James Van Der Beek has just been cast in an ABC pilot called “Don’t Trust the Bitch in Apt. 23” — as himself.

If all goes well, he’ll be playing the best friend to a Manhattan party girl — in what Deadline calls a “heightened version of himself.”

We hope that this basically means a heightened version of Dawson: more furrowed brows, more melodramatic monologues and more tight leather necklaces.

So how good a chance does this pilot have of making it to the airwaves? Well, it’s from “American Dad” producer Nahnatchka Khan, whose writing is hugely in demand right now — three of her projects were snatched up by the networks this year. And it starts Krysten Ritter, who, after playing the sassy sidekick more than her fair share, was a hot commodity during pilot casting this year.

Bottom line: there’s a good chance you’ll have much more Van Der Beek in your life soon.

Apparently, this is the first time Van Der Beek has looked at comedy pilot offers — he’s feeling more comfortable with the craft now that his Funny or Die uploads has gotten so much play.

Apparently, ABC took his “arsehole For Hire” offer quite literally. Video below.



arsehole For Hire from James Van Der Beek

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.