James Van Der Beek Is The Face Of The HTC Phone [THE BRIEF]

Turner Broadcasting and Funny or Die joined forces to make short-form comedy sketches starring James Van Der Beek — aka Dawson from “Dawson’s Creek” — to promote the HTC smartphone. The videos will roll out later today. “Funny or Die is an expert in this space – creating content that makes people laugh, that people want to share within their social circles, and that brands trust to help make deeper connections with consumers,” said Ed Wise, senior vice president of Turner Branded Entertainment, in a statement.

LeBron James has a very emotional NBA ad.

Foursquare is upping its ad game. The company is going to start offering check-in data to target ads bought through ad networks and other platforms.

Adweek takes a look at Sailthru.

Fox News and WSJ are working with mDialog to turn video ads into location-based coupons.

Adrienne Lofton Shaw, previously the SVP marketing at Under Armour, is the new CMO of Dockers.

AMP Agency, a Boston-based shop, opened its doors in NYC.

Old Spice has new ads by W+K.

Velti is now providing BlueKai with access to its mobile marketing data.

