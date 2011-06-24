James Toney To Fight Ken Shamrock In MMA Return

I guess James Toney enjoyed being humiliated in front of an MMA audience by 47-year old fighters. Toney has signed to fight former UFC Superfight champion Ken Shamrock in what has to be the biggest farce since…Toney’s last fight.



BJPenn.com reported on Thursday that the two former champions have signed to face off in an MMA bout on September 23. No place or promotion has been attached to the fight according to reports. To make this one an even bigger freak show, Toney’s reps told MMAFighting.com that a reality TV show is also on the table as part of the fight package.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news for the good MMA fans of Texas, but according to reports Texas is closest to getting the fight. This news comes less than a week after the MMA community in Dallas had to sit through one of the worst big time MMA main-events in history last Saturday when Fabricio Werdum tried to turn his fight with Alistair Overeem into an Abu-Dhabi exhibition.

