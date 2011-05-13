Ahead Of Eventual IPO, Millennial Media Adds A Board Member Who Just Did One

Photo: BroadSoft

It’s widely expected that mobile ad network Millennial Media will eventually file to go public.The company’s latest move seems to support that.



Millennial will announce this morning that it has added James Tholen to its board of directors.

Tholen is CFO of BroadSoft, a VoIP infrastructure company, and took that company public last June.

Millennial raised almost $30 million in growth financing earlier this year, announcing at the time that revenue tripled in 2010.

IDC estimated that Millennial represented about 15% of U.S. mobile display ad revenue last year — about $60 million — with only Google and Apple ahead of it.

