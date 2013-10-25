James Taylor Screwed Up The National Anthem At The World Series

James Taylor broke into a rendition of “America The Beautiful” before realising he was actually supposed to be singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Game 2 of the World Series last night.

We suppose there’s a possibility that it was intentional. But it really seems like he screwed up the national anthem and caught himself.

The video:

He sang the anthem before an NBA Finals game and didn’t do the “America the Beautiful” part:

