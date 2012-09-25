Warner Bros. May Owe James Taylor Millions In Music Royalties

AP



James Taylor has gone to Carolina, and now the singer has also taken to Court claiming Warner Bros. owes him nearly $2 million in royalty checks. According to an audit of his royalty statements from 2004 to 2007, Taylor claims Warner under-reported album sales, digital downloads, ringtones, reissues, and compilations and failed to pay him for such.

Warner owes Taylor upwards of $1.6 million, according to the audit given to Warner in April 2008.

Taylor is seeking all the profits from compilation albums sold without authorization by the singer.

The singer claims another audit will show Warner may owe him more due to a similar under-reporting of royalty payments from 2007 to 2010.

