An 11-Bedroom Connecticut Estate Built By A Legendary Banker Is On Sale For $US5.7 Million

James Stokes, banker and former U.S. ambassador, built this exquisite Georgian Estate back in 1912.

After a million dollars of renovations, the 19,452 square foot mansion known as “Sunset Hall” is on the market for $US5.7 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Listed on The National Register of Historic Places, the home offers 11 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, tennis courts, a heated pool, and separate guest quarters.

The house is listed last with Kathy Schmitt of Sotheby’s International Realty.

