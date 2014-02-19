An 11-Bedroom Connecticut Estate Built By A Legendary Banker Is On Sale For $US5.7 Million

James Stokes, banker and former U.S. ambassador, built this exquisite Georgian Estate back in 1912.
After a million dollars of renovations, the 19,452 square foot mansion known as “Sunset Hall” is on the market for $US5.7 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Listed on The National Register of Historic Places, the home offers 11 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, tennis courts, a heated pool, and separate guest quarters.
The house is listed last with Kathy Schmitt of Sotheby’s International Realty.
The mansion is located in Ridgefield, Connecticut and is about an hour away from Manhattan. In the 1940s, the home was proposed as a site for the permanent location of the United Nations.
The 65-foot long heated pool was originally surrounded by grass and sand and deemed unusable for entertaining. Therefore, the current owners built a 4,000-square-foot limestone terrace and cabana.
Inside, the gorgeous architecture of the home has been enjoyed by a succession of notable owners including Harry Houdini's brother and actor Robert Vaughn.
Here is a picture of the living room which has one of the home's seven fireplaces. Another fireplace is seen at the far end of the dining room.
The hand-painted Gracie wallpaper in the dining room was left untouched during renovations. 'I saw the paper as art,' current owner Ms. Nobandegani said.
Here is a picture of the kitchen and breakfast area. This part of the home went through the majority of renovations.
The 50-foot ballroom was added in the 1930s and features 16-foot ceilings, a marble floor, detailed iron banisters, and a gorgeous chandelier.
The sun room was once open but during renovations the previous owners decided to close the room. The owners kept the detailed glass doors.
The furniture in the home is not included in the listing price but the owners are willing to sell pieces. Shown is one of the eleven bedrooms on the estate.
Here is a picture of the colourful upstairs playroom was painted by a previous owner. The home is on the market for $US5.7 million.
