Hillary Clinton is reportedly vetting a retired four-star admiral for vice president

Hillary Clinton is vetting a retired four-star admiral as a possible pick to be her running mate, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

A person familiar with the vetting process told the Times that retired Adm. James G. Stavridis, who previously served as NATO’s supreme allied commander, was being considered for the position.

The news was confirmed by MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell.

Others rumoured to be on Clinton’s short list include Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Tim Kaine.

Over the weekend, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was reported to be seriously considering retired Lt. General Michael Flynn to serve as his running mate.

Flynn told Business Insider in a Monday interview that it was an “honour” to be among those in the conversation.

