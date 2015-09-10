Here's how the 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' villain looks without visual effects

Marvel.com James Spader didn’t only voice Ultron in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron,’ he also acted out the character’s movements using motion capture.

If you saw “Avengers: Age of Ultron” this summer, you may know that James Spader (“The Blacklist”) voiced the villainous robot Ultron.

However, you may not be aware that Spader did a lot more than just voice the maniacal A.I.

The 55-year-old actor also acted out the robot’s movements in the film.

“The technology was such that I put on the suit and you do a range of motion,” Spader told E! News of filming the character. “They record the range of motion with all the markers on and all the transmitters and everything, and then they sort of plug it into some program. I would move and I could watch it live as Ultron. And that’s the first time I stood up a little straighter.”

A new behind-the-scenes feature released by Marvel shows off just how Spader brought Ultron to life. The clip shows a lot of footage of Spader in his motion capture suit.

The first time we see Ultron in the film is during a big party the Avengers are hosting.

Here’s how he looked:

And here’s how Spader’s Ultron looked to the cast:

It’s kind of funny to see everyone dressed up in their finest while Spader is walking around in a capture suit.

He didn’t always wear that outfit. He also looked like this:

“I showed up at the studio and they put me in a suit and they had me go through a range of motion, very specific motions and movements and so on, which they captured with all these sort of sensors on me and reference cameras all around me,” explained Spader in the feature. “Within ten minutes, the sort of rough image of Ultron was on a screen, a monitor, in front of me.”

Marvel James Spader on set of ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ with Robert Downey, Jr.

Marvel Robert Downey, Jr. is wearing some very interesting leopard-spotted shoes on set of ‘Age of Ultron’ with Spader.

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” is available now on digital HD and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD October 2.

You can watch the clip below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

