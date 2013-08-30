James Spader Will Play Legendary Villain Ultron In Huge 'Avengers' Sequel

Marvel just announced James Spader has been cast to

play the main villain in “Avengers” sequel, “Age of Ultron.”

Fans will know Ultron is the homicidal robot that has been the main antagonist in the comic series since its 1968 debut.

Spader is best known for his roles on ABC’s “Boston Legal” and “Private Practice” for which he won three Primetime Emmys.

Most recently, Spader appeared in “Lincoln” and briefly took over on “The Office”after the departure of Steve Carrell.

Spader can handle his own as a cool and collected diabolical villain.

Check out his casting in NBC’s fall series “The Blacklist” which has him as a criminal mastermind. Take note of his voice.

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” is in theatres May 1, 2015.

Here’s the release from Marvel:

James Spader will face off against Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as the villain in Marvel’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” the sequel to 2012’s record-breaking “Marvel’s The Avengers.” The Emmy Award-winning actor will play Ultron in the Avengers’ much anticipated return to the big screen from writer/director Joss Whedon. The film comes to theatres on May 1, 2015. Spader earned three Emmy Awards for his role as Alan Shore on “Boston Legal” and “The Practice,” and will return to television this fall in NBC’s highly anticipated series “The Blacklist.” Most recently Spader was seen in the critically-acclaimed film “Lincoln” directed by Steven Spielberg and has previously worked with a long list of accomplished film directors including David Cronenberg, Curtis Hansen, Sidney Lumet, Mike Nichols, Tim Robbins, Robert Rodriguez, Steven Soderbergh, and Oliver Stone. David Mamet also directed Spader in the Broadway play Race. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” will bring the Marvel Universe’s biggest heroes together again to face one of their biggest villains, with “Marvel’s The Avengers” director Joss Whedon returning to write and direct the sequel. “Marvel’s The Avengers” was released in 2012 and went on to earn $US1.5 billion worldwide, making it the third-largest grossing movie of all time. Spader is represented by ICM Partners and his lawyer Melanie Cook at Ziffren Brittenham.

