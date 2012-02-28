James Spader Resigns As 'Office' Boss—Now Vote Who Should Take His Spot

Photo: Shutterstock

First Steve Carell left his Dunder Mifflin employees to fend for themselves in Scranton, PA., and now James Spader is doing the same.The Emmy-winning actor, who joined “The Office” cast as CEO Robert California after Steve Carell’s departure last year, initially wanted a one-year contract but agreed to appear in a minimum of 15 episodes, with an option for more if necessary.



And now Spader is opting out of his contract early.

“James always wanted this to be a one-year arc, and he now leaves us having created one of the most enigmatic and dynamic characters in television,” “Office” executive producer Paul Lieberstein confirmed to Variety. “He’s been a great friend to me and the show, helping us successfully transition into the post-Michael Scott years, and I’m grateful for that.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.