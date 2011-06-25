If You Loved James Spader On The "Office" Finale, Good News: He's In Talks With NBC Right Now

James Spader is reportedly in talks to join “The Office” next season.



Spader was one of the many guest stars who joined the show for its finales as interviewees for the branch manager position.

And now, it seems, he might be interviewing for Steve Carell‘s real life old job.

Except there’s a twist — as a new star on the series, Spader allegedly wouldn’t play branch manager.

Rather, he’d have an executive role, a la Kathy Bates, who did an arc on the show.

His performance as an incredibly self-assured master of bull was inarguably the strangest of the bunch — and probably the most wonderful.

In case you didn’t catch it, here’s a clip.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.