Syracuse Basketball Player Breaks Big East Tournament Record, Goes 6 For 6 From The Three-Point Range

Syracuse beat Pittsburgh 62-59 Thursday to advance to the semi-finals of the Big East Tournament.



The Orange won with a little help from James Southerland. Southerland set a Big East Tournament record going 6 for 6 from the three-point range.

Syracuse will play rival Georgetown in the semi-finals Friday. Watch Southerland’s six three-pointers here (via Big Lead Sports):



