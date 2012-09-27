Legendary Hedge Funder James Simons Has Made Huge Donations To The Democratic Super PACs

“Quant King” James Simons, the billionaire founder of Renaissance Technologies, is the biggest Democratic super PAC donor in the country right now, the New York Times Nicholas Confessore reports.



The retired legendary hedge fund manager has given at least $2 million to Priorities USA Action, which supports Obama and $2 million to two other groups supporting Congressional Democrats, the report said.

OpenSecrets.org pointed out that Simons is a first time donor to the Priorities USA super PAC. He made the $2 million donation on August 8th, the records show.

However, he has not donated to Obama’s re-election campaign, the report said.

Simons, who retired from his role as CEO at RenTech in 2010, has an estimated net-worth of $11 billion, according to Forbes.

