Banking heir James Rothschild wore a bespoke suit from an iconic tailor when he married Nicky Hilton

This month, hotel heiress Nicky Hilton married wealthy banking heir James Rothschild in a beautiful wedding ceremony at Kensington Palace in London.

For the ceremony, Rothschild wore a bespoke Savile Row Huntsman suit that’s absolutely perfect for the modern gentleman.

Here are the details:

Midnight blue worsted Barathea wool dinner coat and trousers

Very traditional and classic material and cut

The material had a matte finish to it

He had a midnight blue corded silk facing (lapels)

All fabric was from the UK

Check it out:





Huntsman is an iconic tailor business that’s been around for more than 160 years. It was founded by Henry Huntsman in 1949.

The brand has been worn by politicians and film stars. Huntsman inspired the British spy/comedy movie “Kingsman.” Director Matthew Vaughn visited the store on his 18th birthday. Gregory Peck also wore a Huntsman suit when he collected his Oscar for playing Atticus Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Edward VIII was also a fan of Huntsman. The white tie attire that Lord Grantham wears in the popular television show “Downton Abbey” is also from Huntsman, the Telegraph reported.

In 2013, Huntsman was taken over by designer Roubi L’Roubi and his hedge fund manager boyfriend Pierre Lagrange, the co-founder of GLG Partners.

