Homeless Man Has Found An Obscure Florida Law Offering Him Free College Education

A homeless man with dreams of attending college is suing two Florida universities for not giving him a free education reports Kate Santich from the Orlando Sentinel.James Ross, 47, currently lives in a tent in the woods near Orlando, Fla., according to Santich.



He works odd jobs when he can, often having to walk several miles to get there. Since work opportunities have been scarce, he decided college would be his ticket. A little known Florida law says “any student who lacks a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence” is exempt from any and all fees associated with a college education, so he figured he’d be covered.

But his top picks, Valencia College and Full Sail University, have so far not accepted his applications. Full Sail is exempt from state law as it’s a private institution.

As for Valencia, Ross says they haven’t accepted his application because they still need documentation that proves he stayed at a homeless shelter last winter.

“Those on the bottom should have an opportunity to become educated so they can help us all economically,” Ross said.

Both schools have entered motions to dismiss the suits.

