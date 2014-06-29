Young Colombian Star Delivers Another Contender For Best Goal Of The World Cup

James Rodriguez is just 22 years old but he is quickly becoming an international star with his performance at the World Cup which now includes a tournament-best five goals.

His latest brilliant goal is his best yet, as he played a header-pass off his chest and then delivered a laser-beam goal with his left foot before the ball hit the ground. The goal gave Colombia a huge 1-0 lead over Uruguay in their knockout stage match.



James added a second goal later to stretch the lead to 2-0 in the second half.

The first strike was so perfect that it actually hit the keeper’s fingers and the cross bar and managed to sneak through the narrowest of margins.



Perfect.

James is set to deliver Colombia into the quarterfinals.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.