Justice Department Subpoenas New York Times Reporter In Whistleblower Case

Another day, another whistleblower case.



The Justice Department subpoenaed New York Times reporter James Risen in an effort to get the journalist to testify about a C.I.A. leak near the end of the Clinton administration.

Risen, who faced a subpoena last year that was overturned by a federal district court judge, will fight this one as well.

“I am going to fight this subpoena,” Mr. Risen said in the Times. “I will always protect my sources, and I think this is a fight about the First Amendment and the freedom of the press.”

Government officials think Jeffrey Sterling leaked information to Risen discussing “an effort by the C.I.A. in 2000 to disrupt Iran’s nuclear program by sending a former Russian scientist to give it blueprints for a nuclear triggering device with a hidden design flaw.”

The latest indictment is another indication the Obama administration, which claims to support whistleblowers, is actually tough on them. They have prosecuted five cases in 26 months, more than all previous administrations combined.

