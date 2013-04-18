JIM RICKARDS: Here's How To Trade A World Of Currency Wars And Potential Collapse

Jim Rickards of JAC Capital Advisors and Currency Wars fame gave a presentation last week at Jim Grant’s Spring 2013 conference titled “Easing at the Zero Bound: Beyond QE & the ‘Foolproof Way’.”



Rickards is a prominent gold bull and has been tweeting a lot about the difference between physical and paper gold in light of the precious metal’s recent price collapse.

The presentation discusses Federal Reserve monetary policy and the future of the international monetary system.

Rickards lays out four options for the future – a world with multiple reserve currencies, a system based on IMF Special Drawing Rights, a new gold standard, and total collapse.

He also gives some trade ideas to play the uncertainty surrounding the future of the system.

