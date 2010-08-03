James Rickards: Krugman's Wrong, What Americans Need Is Lots More Deflation

In his latest blog post, Paul Krugman explains why deflation is bad.



Obviously, not everyone agrees — among them is James Rickards of Omnis, who was on CNBC this morning, arguing that deflation is just the stimulus Americans need:

“Deflation is a very positive thing,” he said.

“Let’s say you make $40,000 and you go to your boss and say ‘Give me a raise,’ and the boss says, ‘Are you crazy? You’re lucky I don’t fire you; go back to your desk.’ But if the price level drops 10 per cent, he just had a 10 per cent increase in his real standard of living.”





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.