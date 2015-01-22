James Patterson's New Book Literally Self-Destructs If You Don't Finish Reading It Within 24 Hours -- It Even Comes With A Bomb Squad

Bestselling author James Patterson’s newest book “Private Vegas” isn’t for slow readers — the book is literally designed to self-destruct after only 24 hours.

If it sounds like a marketing stunt, that’s because it is. But that doesn’t make the self-destructing book any less real.

For $US294,038, one wealthy reader will be able to purchase a physical version of “Private Vegas” that will indeed self-destruct after 24 hours.

Of course, that hefty price tag includes “a private trip to an undisclosed luxury location, a 5 course dinner with Patterson, and a SWAT team for book handling.”

Oh, and there’s a bomb squad included that will oversee the book’s detonation.

If you don’t have that kind of cash kicking around, 1,000 people will be able to get access to an ebook version of “Private Vegas” that features its own self-destruct timer built in. To get a copy of the ebook with built-in timer, 1,000 secret codes are being released to random readers right here.

If you’re lucky enough to get a copy, there’s an iOS app that will let you track your reading progress and see how other readers are doing. Even if you don’t get a secret code, you can watch people race against the clock to finish the book.



For normal people who don’t like the pressure of finishing a book in 24 hours, “Private Vegas” goes on sale Jan. 26 and can be pre-ordered here.

