James Packer's Sydney VIP Resort And Gaming Facility Is Sounding More And More Like A Casino

Crown pitched its development for Barangaroo as a VIP resort and gaming facility.

A lot of people — especially rival casino boss John Redmond — said it was probably just a casino.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Crown has now said VIPs would be allowed to bring a “limited number” of guests who could play tables without undergoing the planned checks that qualify a patron as a high roller.

The article out this morning says if you want a VIP membership you will have to prove you have a record of gaming elsewhere. And that would be reviewed regularly.

And you would also be subject to a 24-hour cooling-off period.

Your “limited number” of friends wont be, according to the SMH.

