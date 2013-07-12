James Packer's Sydney VIP Resort And Gaming Facility Is Sounding More And More Like A Casino

Crown pitched its development for Barangaroo as a VIP resort and gaming facility.
A lot of people — especially rival casino boss John Redmond — said it was probably just a casino.
According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Crown has now said VIPs would be allowed to bring a “limited number” of guests who could play tables without undergoing the planned checks that qualify a patron as a high roller.
The article out this morning says if you want a VIP membership you will have to prove you have a record of gaming elsewhere. And that would be reviewed regularly.
And you would also be subject to a 24-hour cooling-off period.
Your “limited number” of friends wont be, according to the SMH.
