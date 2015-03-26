James Packer's right-hand man sold his Watsons Bay mansion to fashion designer Collette Dinnigan

Matthew “Ched” Csidei, James Packer’s right-hand man”, has sold his Watsons Bay mansion to Australian fashion designer Collette Dinnigan.

Ched made a handsome profit off his converted Masonic temple, which he bought for $2.7 million in 2005 and sold to Dinnigan for much as $7 million last week.

In 2008, the 1925-era property was gutted and converted into a family home with dramatic five-metre high ceilings, columns and arched doorways.

The sale follows the Csidei family’s move to Europe.

Here’s a look at the 8 Gap Road, Watsons Bay property as listed in Domain.com.au

The three-storey property has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two car spaces. The decor is classical Beaux-Arts inspired... The parquetry floors are from an 18th century chateaux in France's Loire Valley. Its located in an exclusive harbourside area, home to Sydney's rich and famous. Views of Sydney Harbour, include the Harbour Bridge, NYE fireworks and Sydney CBD. Other amazing features include an elevator, marble foyer, commercial kitchen, second kitchen and... A 20-metre lap pool.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.