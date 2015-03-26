James Packer's right-hand man sold his Watsons Bay mansion to fashion designer Collette Dinnigan

Matthew “Ched” Csidei, James Packer’s right-hand man”, has sold his Watsons Bay mansion to Australian fashion designer Collette Dinnigan.
Ched made a handsome profit off his converted Masonic temple, which he bought for $2.7 million in 2005 and sold to Dinnigan for much as $7 million last week.
In 2008, the 1925-era property was gutted and converted into a family home with dramatic five-metre high ceilings, columns and arched doorways.
The sale follows the Csidei family’s move to Europe.
Here’s a look at the 8 Gap Road, Watsons Bay property as listed in Domain.com.au
