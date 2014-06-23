James Packer's Ex-Wife Jodhi Meares Could Face Jail After Smashing Into Parked Cars And Rolling Her Range Rover

Jodhi Meares arrives at the launch of Vogue Fashion’s Night Out at Hyde Park on September 5, 2013 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Jodhi Meares — James’s Packer’s ex wife — crashed into several parked cars while allegedly driving over the limit and without a licence in Sydney’s Bellevue Hill on Saturday night.

The Australian reports the model and fashion designer rolled her Range Rover after hitting a BMW120, Subaru Outback, Ford Focus and Toyota Hilux, severely damaging the parked cars.

In the news at 6am with @AlexBryant1, Jodhi Meares faces possible jail time after crashing into three parked cars. pic.twitter.com/AsKbeOqYuW — Grill Team (@GrillTeam) June 22, 2014

Meares, according to the report, escaped without injury after onlookers helped her from the wreckage. But police say she blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.181, three times the legal limit, and was driving on a suspended license.

She was charged with high-range drink driving and driving with a suspended license and will face Waverley Local Court in August. Reports say she could face up to 18 months in jail if convicted.

Meares is engaged to former INXS frontman Jon Stevens and has appeared as a judge on Australia’s Next Top Model. She designed the TigerLily swimwear brand before it was sold to Billabong in 2007.

Her spokesperson declined to comment in the media reports on the incident. There’s more here.

